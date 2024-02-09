Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $196.90. 1,011,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.04. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

