ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.12. ZeroFox has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. Equities analysts forecast that ZeroFox will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

About ZeroFox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZFOX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth $87,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the second quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

