ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
ZeroFox Stock Performance
Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.12. ZeroFox has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.84.
ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. ZeroFox had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. Equities analysts forecast that ZeroFox will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox
About ZeroFox
ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.
