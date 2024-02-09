ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $683,965.41 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

