Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $21.61

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.40. Zai Lab shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 196,514 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Zai Lab Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 115,885 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,708,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 966,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 250,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

