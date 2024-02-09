Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Barclays

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.13.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

YUM opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average of $127.78. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after acquiring an additional 188,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.