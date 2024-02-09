Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.78. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,260,000 after purchasing an additional 698,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

