Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,634,000 after acquiring an additional 174,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

