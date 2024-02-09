XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in XBiotech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.