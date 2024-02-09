X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.38

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 4423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $829,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

