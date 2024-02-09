Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $21.18

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $20.71. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 110,348 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.