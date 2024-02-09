WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WT. UBS Group initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

