Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Paul Hodges Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hodges acquired 1,000,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £310,000 ($388,617.27).

Paul Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Paul Hodges bought 50,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,086.50).

Shares of WPHO traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 33 ($0.41). The stock had a trading volume of 7,156,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,972. Windar Photonics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.09. The firm has a market cap of £22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3,600.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54.

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

