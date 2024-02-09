Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 234 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $11,161.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 910,749 shares in the company, valued at $43,442,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

