William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of ADUS opened at $90.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

