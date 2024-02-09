William Blair Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everbridge from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.60 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $373,135. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 39.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

