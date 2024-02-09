William Blair Comments on Encompass Health Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Haase anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 104,847 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

