White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9 %

WTM stock opened at $1,595.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,529.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,526.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $1,312.00 and a twelve month high of $1,649.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Weston M. Hicks purchased 1,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

