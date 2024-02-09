Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WY opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.