West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $536.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $323.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WST. Stephens lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

NYSE WST opened at $410.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.50. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $264.52 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

