Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $45.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.15 on Monday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

