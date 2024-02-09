Wedbush Weighs in on Skyline Champion Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $80.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

