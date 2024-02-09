Wedbush Weighs in on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 272.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,020,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

