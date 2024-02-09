Wedbush Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $210.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $169.65 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.67.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

