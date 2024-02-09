WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,851,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

