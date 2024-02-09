Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 343,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,007. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.