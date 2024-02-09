Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.97% of Watsco worth $291,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,014,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,843,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

WSO stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.09. The company had a trading volume of 126,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.69. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

