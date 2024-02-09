Washington University Takes $2.90 Million Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Washington University bought a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 449,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Joby Aviation comprises about 1.0% of Washington University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Washington University owned about 0.06% of Joby Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.1 %

JOBY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 2,759,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $25,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,043.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $25,674.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,043.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $114,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $113,958.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.