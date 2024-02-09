Washington University Sells 100,000 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Washington University lessened its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Light & Wonder comprises 10.8% of Washington University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Washington University’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $29,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.52. 169,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $89.02.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Featured Stories

