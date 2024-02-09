Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 156.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,578. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

EW opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

