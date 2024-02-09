Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
NYSE VOR opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.42. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.48.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
