Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VOR opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.42. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

