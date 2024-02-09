Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up to $5.53

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $6.08. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 808,926 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $188.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vivid Seats

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,584,776 shares of company stock valued at $147,170,899. 85.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 736.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

