Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 18.0 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

