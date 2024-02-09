Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
VCTR stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $37.27. 337,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 85.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.
