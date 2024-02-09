Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.