Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.24.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,317,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 147.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 1,077,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,432,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after buying an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

