Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Trading Up 4.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.24.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $357,663.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 414,159 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,376.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.