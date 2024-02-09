Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.32

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.32 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 270857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.