Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,073. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $460.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

