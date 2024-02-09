Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after buying an additional 538,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,224,000 after acquiring an additional 393,824 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.36.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.