Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $185.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.