VanEck Semiconductor ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 136,496 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 112% compared to the typical volume of 64,461 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,386. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.77. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $203.18.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.