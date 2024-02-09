VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Lessened by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,509. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

