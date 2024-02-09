Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. Vale has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vale by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 154,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vale by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

