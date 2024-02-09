Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.41%.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $552.10 million, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 307,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

