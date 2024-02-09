UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,649 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.18% of UnitedHealth Group worth $828,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 186,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,905,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 416,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,925,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 99,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,125. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $525.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.66. The company has a market cap of $478.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.