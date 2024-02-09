United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

