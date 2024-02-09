Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,261 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,461. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

