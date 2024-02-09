Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($42.62) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.
ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.18) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,300 ($53.90) to GBX 4,600 ($57.67) in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,101 ($51.41).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.