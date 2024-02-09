Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 4,960 ($62.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($53.90) to GBX 4,600 ($57.67) in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,226 ($52.98).

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

About Unilever

LON:ULVR traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,005.50 ($50.21). The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,808.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,929.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09. The stock has a market cap of £100.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.17. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.20).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

