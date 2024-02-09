Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 4,960 ($62.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($53.90) to GBX 4,600 ($57.67) in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,226 ($52.98).
Read Our Latest Report on ULVR
Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.