Under Armour’s (UAA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,622,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

